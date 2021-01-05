Deerfield Cares is teaming up with six other Dane County Coalitions to continue educating local communities on human trafficking.
These local organizations are offering a virtual presentation with two speakers on the topic on Jan. 13 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Retired Madison Police Special Victims Unit Detective Roger Baker and Project Respect Director Jan Miyasaki will be the two speakers.
This presentation follows two similar ones this fall, where speakers shared their personal experience with human trafficking, and signs to look for.
Baker and Miyasaki will provide an in-depth look at human trafficking in Dane County. Baker will share different human trafficking cases in the past year. He will also discuss how traffickers use advertising to sell victims. Jan Miyasaki will share local data, resources available for victims and what she has witnessed within Dane County.
The virtual link to the presentation can be found at deerfieldcares.com. There also is a Zoom link and Meeting ID provided on the website.
Human trafficking affects close to 500 individuals in the Dane County area, according to a press release from the groups.
“Every community in Dane County has been touched by human trafficking,” the release stated. “While these numbers may seem small, these are only the cases reported to local law enforcement agencies and to the National Trafficking Hotline.”Victims of human trafficking are found across all age, gender, social and ethnic/racial groups, the statement said. Warning signs that someone might be a victim of human trafficking include: having goods or services they cannot afford, restricted/scripted communication, physical injuries or signs of abuse, appearing nervous or scared, avoiding eye contact and typically having someone with them at all times.
Given the nature of the material being presented, the suggested age of participants is 15 or older. Four participants who take the post-event survey will receive a $25 Kwik Trip gift card.
The other groups taking part in the event are Cottage Grove Cares, Monona Cares, McFarland RADAR Coalition, StoughtonCARES, Belleville Area Cares and NWDCC — Northwest Dane Cares.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.