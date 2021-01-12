The Cambridge School District is moving forward in its search for a new superintendent.
Current Superintendent Bernie Nikolay announced this fall that he will retire in July. Nikolay has been the superintendent since 2011.
The district is asking for community help with the search, by sending out a community-wide survey, beginning this week. The survey will likely ask school district residents what they’re looking for in a new superintendent.
The Cambridge School Board on Dec. 21 hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) of Schaumburg, Ill. to search for potential superintendent candidates.
The board finalized its contract with HYA on Jan. 6, voting to pay the firm $9,500 for the consulting work, and $2,000 for the community survey.
According to a proposed timeline from HYA, the district is set to hold several rounds of interviews in February and March, with finalists being selected, interviewed and the new superintendent chosen in March.
Nikolay has been superintendent in Cambridge since 2011. He had previously spent three years as superintendent in Milton and prior to that was a principal in Oak Creek and Marshall.
He announced his retirement in November. He grew up in Cambridge, graduating from CHS in 1983. His father, George Nikolay, is also a former Cambridge superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.