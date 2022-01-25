Two candidates have been selected via caucus to be on the April 5 ballot for the Rockdale Village Board

Rockdale residents held a caucus on Jan. 17 to nominate candidates, choosing Kimberly Zuelsdorf and Alicia Hynes.

Two seats are open, currently held by Hynes and Jeri Boden. Boden is not seeking re-election.

Both seats are 2-year terms.

Recommended for you