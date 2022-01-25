Rockdale Rockdale village ballot set at caucus Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two candidates have been selected via caucus to be on the April 5 ballot for the Rockdale Village BoardRockdale residents held a caucus on Jan. 17 to nominate candidates, choosing Kimberly Zuelsdorf and Alicia Hynes.Two seats are open, currently held by Hynes and Jeri Boden. Boden is not seeking re-election.Both seats are 2-year terms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cambridge boutique hotel opening soon in historic downtown building Armed woman arrested, body found in car in Cambridge Dayton Lasack scores 24, Cal Fisher records a double-double in Deerfield boys basketball win over Fall River Deerfield Village Board must be open to village hall, library alternatives For some, COVID symptoms persist with debilitating effects Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin