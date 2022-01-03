Jan. 7-Jan 14 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next luncheon will be Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Keystone Grill in downtown Cambridge. More information, including the menu, will be announced soon.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Jan. 7
Meatballs in gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
Dressing
WW Dinner roll/butter
Mixed Fruit
Butterscotch Pudding Cup
MO – Veggie meatballs in Gravy
NCS – SF pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky Apple Sauce
Banana Bar
MO – Veggie Stew
NCS – banana
Friday, Jan. 14
Pot Roast in Gravy
WW Dinner Roll/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted Pumpkin Bar
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Chicken and Gravy
NAS - no gravy
Over White Bread
Carrots
Broccoli
Orange
Carnival Cookie
MO - Veggie Stew
NCS - banana
Friday, Jan. 21
Cheeseburger:
Beef Patty
WW Bun
American Cheese (NAS to omit)
Ketchup/mustard
Calico Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Candy cookie
MO - Multigrain burger
NCS - SF cookie
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.