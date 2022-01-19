Armed woman arrested, body found in car in Cambridge

A Hartland woman who displayed a handgun to Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and in whose car a body was later found, was arrested in Cambridge on Monday, Jan. 17.
Deputies responded to the BP gas station at 281 W. Main Street at 7:41 p.m., for a report of a woman asking people for money and a ride. Deputies were able to locate the woman, Angelina J. Ruesch, 28, at 277 W. Main Street. She displayed a handgun and refused to follow commands from the deputies. A taser was deployed, but was ineffective. Sheriff’s deputies were ultimately able to disarm her and safely take her into custody.
Detectives then searched a vehicle Ruesch was traveling in, parked near the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Jefferson Street. A deceased person was located concealed inside the vehicle, but evidence suggested the death occurred at a different location. Crime scene investigators from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department have been processing evidence at the scene.
Ruesch has been booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, but is also facing tentative charges in Dane County for recklessly endangering safety, resisting while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon. Milwaukee Police are continuing to investigate the death and any charges related to it will be pursued in Milwaukee County.