Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 Cambridge K-8 School Meals Jan 19, 2022

Thurs., Jan. 20
Bratwurst on a bun, pizza quesadilla, baked beans, applesauce

Fri., Jan. 21
Fish patty on a bun, pizza quesadilla, salad, french fries, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie

Mon., Jan. 24
Macaroni and cheese, Bosco cheese breadsticks, baby carrots, broccoli, pears

Tues., Jan. 25
BBQ Rib patty sandwich, Bosco cheese breadsticks, baked beans, baby carrots, mixed fruit

Wed., Jan. 26
Tater tot bowl, baby carrots, diced peaches

Thurs., Jan. 27
Sausage gravy and biscuits, Bosco cheese breadsticks, peas and carrots, grapes