Learn more: Accessing children’s mental health services

The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health offers a variety of resources on serving youth mental health needs across the state.
The office released a guide for parents and families, describing ways to help find mental health services for your child.
The guide advises families to reach out to their doctor or primary care provider, school counselor or teacher, or a community services agency near them, if they have questions or need mental health services. It includes signs of mental health concerns, and what next steps look like.
To access the guide, visit: https://children.wi.gov/Pages/AccessingMHServices.aspx