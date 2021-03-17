You are the owner of this article.
March 18-26 Cambridge School Meals

March 18

Elementary school: Cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, cucumber slices, apple

High school: Cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, corn, cucumber slices, apple

March 19

Elementary school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie

High school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, lettuce, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie

March 22

Elementary school: Chicken fajita, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, refried beans, baked apples

High school: Chicken fajita, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, romaine lettuce, refried beans, baked apples

March 23

Elementary school: Chicken strips, cheesy garlic flatbread, carrots, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dinner roll

High school: Chicken strips, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, mashed potatoes, applesauce

March 24

Elementary school: Colby cheese omelet, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, corn, pineapple, maple pancakes

High school: Colby cheese omelet, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, corn, pineapple, maple pancakes

March 25

Elementary school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, cucumber, broccoli, pineapple, spaghetti

High school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, broccoli, lettuce mix, carrots, grapes, garlic toast

March 26

Elementary school: Tater tot casserole, garlic pizza flatbread, vegetables, carrots, pears, dinner roll

High school: Tater tot casserole, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, pears

