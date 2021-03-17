March 18-26 Cambridge School Meals

March 18
Elementary school: Cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, cucumber slices, apple
High school: Cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, corn, cucumber slices, apple
March 19
Elementary school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie
High school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, lettuce, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie
March 22
Elementary school: Chicken fajita, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, refried beans, baked apples
High school: Chicken fajita, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, romaine lettuce, refried beans, baked apples
March 23
Elementary school: Chicken strips, cheesy garlic flatbread, carrots, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dinner roll
High school: Chicken strips, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, mashed potatoes, applesauce
March 24
Elementary school: Colby cheese omelet, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, corn, pineapple, maple pancakes
High school: Colby cheese omelet, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, corn, pineapple, maple pancakes
March 25
Elementary school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, cucumber, broccoli, pineapple, spaghetti
High school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, broccoli, lettuce mix, carrots, grapes, garlic toast
March 26
Elementary school: Tater tot casserole, garlic pizza flatbread, vegetables, carrots, pears, dinner roll
High school: Tater tot casserole, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, pears
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.