June 13 Dean's List

Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were named to the UW-Madison’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Cambridge
Joshua Bilau, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Ashlyn Bolger, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Tyler Curtis, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sydnee Farruggio, School of Education, Dean’s List
Isabella Fiore, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Grace Folino, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Taylor Genrich, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Emma Hanisko, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Dane Jensen, School of Business, Dean’s List
Maia Kurr, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Margaret Lacke, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Ashley Pernsteiner, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Randi Stockwell, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Karn Vethe, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Olivia Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Deerfield
Samantha Bradley, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Molly Hellberg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Kiley Henn, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Kaytlynn Higgins, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Ashley Jacobs, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Jane Lazzara, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Suzannah Morrison, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Christian Schuster, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
UW-Stevens Point
Ashley Hansen of Deerfield earned highest honors at UW-Stevens Point during the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Iowa State University
Two students from Cambridge have been named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Benjamin Dunkleberger of Cambridge, a senior studying history, and Mackenzy Nicole Meschke, a senior studying animal science, were named to the list.