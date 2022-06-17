 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

June 13 Dean's List

UW-Madison

Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were named to the UW-Madison’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Cambridge

Joshua Bilau, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Ashlyn Bolger, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Tyler Curtis, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Sydnee Farruggio, School of Education, Dean’s List

Isabella Fiore, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Grace Folino, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Taylor Genrich, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Emma Hanisko, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Dane Jensen, School of Business, Dean’s List

Maia Kurr, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Margaret Lacke, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Ashley Pernsteiner, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Randi Stockwell, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Karn Vethe, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Olivia Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Deerfield

Samantha Bradley, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Molly Hellberg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Kiley Henn, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Kaytlynn Higgins, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Ashley Jacobs, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Jane Lazzara, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Suzannah Morrison, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Christian Schuster, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

UW-Stevens Point

Ashley Hansen of Deerfield earned highest honors at UW-Stevens Point during the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Iowa State University

Two students from Cambridge have been named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Benjamin Dunkleberger of Cambridge, a senior studying history, and Mackenzy Nicole Meschke, a senior studying animal science, were named to the list.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK