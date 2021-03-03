Area libraries begin to reopen doors after Covid-19 shutdowns

Area libraries are slowly allowing the public back inside their doors, with computer use by appointment now offered in Deerfield and some in-person access to books and other materials in Cambridge.
About half of the South-Central Library System’s 65 member libraries have fully reopened their buildings, according to the system’s Bounce Back page, www.scls.info/librariesbounceback.
Other than in-person use of its computers by appointment, the Deerfield Public Library’s doors remain locked. Its staff is inside working, processing holds and returns, taking phone calls and preparing materials for curbside pickup.
The Cambridge Community Library, meanwhile, is open for computer use and in February again began allowing people into the building for an “express” service that it offered for a few months in mid-2020. Visitors are allowed to browse a small area of books and other materials put out by librarians. They can also ask a librarian to retrieve other items from the stacks.
“Anything that’s in the building that people want, we can get it for them,” said Library Director Joan Behm, who characterizes Cambridge as currently “open with some limitations.”
“For staff, safety is the biggest concern,” Behm added, with “a lot of wiping down of computers and tables after people have been in.”
Behm said the library also has two small family pod areas, to allow families to visit.
Cambridge also has a drive-up window that has stayed open throughout the pandemic. In addition to dropping off and picking up materials, the window offers drive-up services that include photo copies and faxing.
“All those years ago, when were planning this new library, there were some people who said we didn’t need the window, to skip it,” Behm recalls. “Who would have thought that in 2020 it would be our saving grace?”
A local decisionSouth Central Library Director Martha Van Pelt said reopening buildings is a local, not a system, decision. She said size is a factor; the smaller a building’s footprint the more challenging it is for users and staff to socially distance.
The South-Central Library system extends into multiple counties with a gamut of public health rules, Van Pelt also said. “Each library has to follow their own county and local municipal directives,” she said.
Deerfield Public Library Director Leah Fritsche said its footprint is tiny, totaling 3,900 square foot with two public rooms, offices and checkout space and a small conference room. Its main entrance only accommodates one person entering or exiting at a time, she added.
Behm said Cambridge’s double doors allow for a dedicated entrance and exit, and its square footage is expansive enough that 6-foot spacing is doable.
Fritsche said there isn’t a timeline for reopening the Deerfield building.
“I personally have been asked this question by friends and community members alike,” Fritsche said. For now, policing social distancing would be too hard for staff “especially if users were coming to spend significant time in the library reading, working or browsing,” Fritsche said.
She noted that staying closed is in line with other downtown Deerfield buildings, including the Bank of Deerfield whose lobby has been shut since last spring and the Deerfield Village Hall, open only by appointment.
Fritsche said ideally, library staff will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the doors reopen so “we won’t be spreading the virus to those who come to hang out in the library and also staff would be protected from catching it at work.”
Val Thomas, president of the Deerfield Public Library Board, said it will vote to reopen the building only on Fritsche’s recommendation when the staff feels ready.
Reopening resourcesVan Pelt said area libraries could use more financial help to reopen.
Last year, the South Central Library System used federal CARES act dollars to help libraries buy supplies like face shields and cleaning wipes. And she said it spent “thousands of dollars” on bins to hold quarantined books.
Today, all but two area libraries continue to quarantine returned materials for up to 4 days before recirculating them. That’s a lot of materials moving in and out of active use; about 7 million books circulate through the library system every year.
With CARES funding now depleted, though, “there is not a lot of new relief money coming for libraries,” Van Pelt said. “It was pretty good last year, but this year it’s kind of drying up.”
TechnologyShe said the new federal stimulus package now being debated in Congress does have limited funds for libraries to add and upgrade technology to help users connect online.
Van Pelt said the library system invested heavily last year in improving public awareness of and access to Overdrive, its digital materials system. Typically, the system budgets $20,000 a year for Overdrive; in 2020 it spent $100,000. That included adding 3,000 new magazine titles, she said.
Last year, “we knew Overdrive was one of the few ways that people could get books,” Van Pelt said.
Van Pelt said tentative information shows that Overdrive use exploded in 2020. Complete circulation and usage data is part of an annual system report that was to be finalized March 1.
She said she expects Overdrive to remain popular as the pandemic wanes.
“Now that people have found it, I don’t think they are going to stop using it,” she said.
Broadband“At the same time, we are very much aware that not everyone has great broadband or internet at home,” which is needed to access Overdrive, Van Pelt said.
Many area libraries in 2020 invested in better wifi access points with signals that reach beyond their walls “so people could come to the library parking lot,” to get online, she said. Some area libraries also have internet hot spot devices available for checkout.
Last month, library officials from the across the Wisconsin told legislators at the state Capitol that better broadband is crucial for their users going forward.
“We need to improve broadband for everyone, whether they’re in an urban pocket in Madison or out in La Valle and can’t get a signal,” Van Pelt said.
Drive-up windows
Van Pelt said drive-up windows have been hugely popular during the pandemic. She doesn’t see those going away, either.
Van Pelt said she wants area residents to know that local libraries are still operating even if their doors remain shut. She said staff are working “to best meet their needs.”
“We are just doing things differently,” she said.
Looking aheadBehm said Cambridge’s hours are limited now to few hours four out of five weekdays, one weeknight and drive-up window service on Saturday mornings. As 2021 progresses, she expects those hours to expand.
She also said the library board recently voted to make permanent a fine-free policy that Cambridge tried out in 2020. The permanent change went into effect in January. She said for now storyhours will stay virtual and the library will continue to offer self-guided storywalks in the downtown area.
