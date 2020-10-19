Thursday, Oct. 22
Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes
Friday, Oct. 23
Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie
Monday, Oct. 26
Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese stick, baby carrots, garlicky green beans, marinara, baked apples
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Sloppy joe, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, baby carrots, marinara, peaches
Oct. 28--30
No School
