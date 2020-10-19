Thursday, Oct. 22

Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes

Friday, Oct. 23

Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie

Monday, Oct. 26

Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese stick, baby carrots, garlicky green beans, marinara, baked apples

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Sloppy joe, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, baby carrots, marinara, peaches

Oct. 28--30

No School

Load comments