The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission and Cambridge village officials worked on Sept 17 to find common ground on a proposed fire and EMS station expansion.
In a 90-minute meeting at the Oakland Town Hall members of the commission, the village board and village administrative staff worked through a lengthy list of questions about the proposed $6.5 million expansion of the station on West Main Street in Cambridge. About two dozen participants, including a few community residents, were masked and in distanced seating due to COVID-19.
The village submittted the questions as the time approaches for the commission and the five municipalities represented on it to make a decision on setting April referendums to fund the station expansion.
The commission is expected by October to send a recommendation on the station expansion to Cambridge, Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland, Lake Mill and Christiana. The municipalities envision each holding their own referendum to fund their portion of the project cost, using the same equalized value-based formula with which they share annual operating costs.
The village’s questions on Sept. 17 focused on a host of issues, including the scope of the construction and potential new related debt; the effect on local emergency response times if the expansion were not done; the potential to consolidate with other area emergency departments rather than expanding the station; future municipal growth rates; and the impact of state revenue caps on the village’s annual operating budget.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson and EMS Director Bob Salov began by walking meeting attendees through the limitations of the existing 35-year-old facility. The $6.5 million project would triple its size, spreading onto an adjacent lot that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house.
The expanded space would include eight dorm rooms with individual bathrooms, a series of new offices, a new apparatus bay and new training, workout and dayroom spaces. And it would be designed to accommodate the potential future addition of full-time EMTs and firefighters.
The EMS department currently has six full-time paramedics who stay, when on duty and not on a call, at an apartment across the street from the station. The fire department remains all-volunteer with no immediate plans to add full-time staff.
Meeting attendees spent some time weighing whether the referendums might be advisory or binding. Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner has suggested that that they be advisory, with municipal boards able to proceed with the expansion project even if voters reject it.
In an advisory referendum, voters “may say yes and they may say no,” Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen acknowledged. “It’s asking the residents’ opinions. The board makes the final decision, taking into account what the residents say.”
Village Board member Kris Breunig said the village’s long list of questions were intended to bring answers for local voters.
“The general public has to pay for it, so it’s our job to make them understand,” he said. “That’s why we’re going through this question and answer session, so I as an elected official can answer my constituents.”
The meeting also drew local residents, including former longtime Cambridge grocer Lon Shapiro, who said “something has to be done,” about the current inadequate fire and EMS space.
Shapiro said asking questions about how the expansion would be financed aren’t a disparagement of the job being done by firefighters and EMS members.
“Do not get it in your heads that we don’t appreciate anything that you do, because we do,” Shapiro said. “We all care; there is not a person around that doesn’t care about what’s going on.”
“The problem is coming up with an amount of money that all the municipalities,” can agree on, he said. “I don’t know how that can be done. All I know is that it needs to be done.”
“Well, Lon, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Kapsner responded. “We’re trying to put something together that we can be proud of 35 years from now,” and that ensures the local fire and EMS departments can continue to effectively serve into the future, he said.
“If I call 9-1-1, I want somebody there, that’s number one,” Kapsner said. “We’re trying to…ensure that’s going to happen.”
Shapiro said it would be nice to know what the community’s overall growth trajectory and emergency service needs will be 35 years from now.
“If you can read that tea leaf let me know,” Kapsner responded.
Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said by the very nature of their volunteer service, firefighters are among the local residents most focused on saving taxpayer money.
Fiscal constraints have “been at the forefront of every conversation we’ve had about bathrooms, about showers, workout facilities,” Scott said.
“At the end of the day there is nobody in the community watching your bottom line,” more than emergency volunteer responders, Scott said. “We’re really the ones who are keeping this from becoming a huge storm, as far as costs go.”
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally agreed that asking questions shouldn’t be construed as displeasure with the job the departments are doing.
“As far as the fire department, and as far as the EMS, we very, very much respect what you do,” McNally said. “We love our volunteers, we love our dedicated staff. I’ve had folks ask me ‘why is it that you don’t care for the fire and EMS?’ It’s not that at all. It’s the affordability of a $6.5 million venture. That’s what this meeting is about.”
Kapsner said Cambridge should consider short-term borrowing, as Oakland does, to cover fire and EMS operating expenses outside of state levy limits.
Village officials said that goes against their fiscal philosophy.
“With all due respect we do know how to borrow,” Deputy Village Administrator Barb Goeckner said. “But eventually, you push your taxpayers out because of the debt you’re putting on them. It’s about making fiscally sound decisions.”
“Me personally, I would not borrow money to buy my groceries, because every year that I do that, it’s just going to get harder and harder for me to pay for it,” Goeckner added.
“Someday, somebody’s got to pay all that back,” McNally agreed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.