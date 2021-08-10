A Dane County task force charged with working to improve local broadband internet access is taking stock of available emergency COVID-19 funds that it could tap into.
The county’s Broadband Task Force began meeting in July, with a goal of bringing a slate of recommendations to the county board for action in 2022.
The task force’s 15 members include representative from a wide array of backgrounds: education, healthcare, municipal government, economic development and agriculture, senior citizens, youth, public works, internet service providers and citizens at large. The Dane County executive’s office will have a seat, as will the Dane County Towns Association and the Dane County Cities and Villages Association. And UW Extension staff are helping to guide the effort.
At a virtual meeting on Aug. 5, the task force tentatively discussed how it might spend an anticipated $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding coming through Dane County that’s earmarked for broadband internet expansion. That’s in addition to ARPA funds coming separately to municipalities and in addition to $100 million in grants for broadband expansion that the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is expected to announce next month.
Jaron McCallum, of the Public Service Commission’s Wisconsin Broadband Office said the PSC recently received about 240 grant applications requesting more than $400 million. He said the office was “really excited” about the number of applicants.
“That is certainly a lot of application reading for our team. We do have funding opportunities available and we would expect more to come in the future, so I would say stay tuned,” McCallum said.
In addition to briefly touching on funding, McCallum and two colleagues shared about internet-related data being compiled by the Wisconsin Broadband Office and its efforts to turn that information into maps that help grow understanding among both state residents and policy makers.
Commission representatives are expected to return to a September Dane County Broadband Task Force meeting to share more.
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by the U.S. Congress in March. Among many other things, it lists broadband infrastructure improvements as one place that recipients, including counties and municipalities, can use those funds.
The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to release more specifics by the end of the summer on how the funds can and cannot be used, said David Gault, an attorney in Dane County’s Corporation Counsel office.
The money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
“There’s a lot of discretion there, some very broad categories, some benchmarks,” Gould said. “Other than that, the federal government has left a lot of discretion to local governments, to decide how to spend those funds.”
“Ultimately, the county board has some pretty broad discretion as to how they allocate those funds within those parameters,” Gould said.
Committee members went on to discuss whether the $5 million in county funding could be leveraged, potentially forging public-private partnerships with private internet service providers.
The committee also weighed using the funds to subsidize rates to keep internet affordable for users, and offering resources like coaching on how to use internet platforms like Zoom, verses spending it on infrastructure improvements like “middle mile” infrastructure that links technology extending out from individual home and business sites to the larger regional, state and national networks.
Gould cautioned that the ARPA funds appear earmarked for infrastructure improvements but said additional anticipated guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department should clarify that.
Committee member Peter Weill said the group will have to consider what is realistically possible to accomplish for the amount of money available.
“What does $5 million get us? In the end is it just a drop in the bucket?” Weil said.
“To me that doesn’t sound like a lot of money,” said committee member Bill Dickmeyer. “We not going to be able to address everything. My question for the group is do we focus on one thing or do we focus on many things?”
Committee member Joyce Tikalksy said the goal might ultimately be to fund a mix of projects with short and long-term impacts.