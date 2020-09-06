For the first time in it’s history, the South Central Federation of Labor canceled Labor-Fest. The Solidarity through camaraderie cannot be replaced. But let’s not forget what Labor Day is about. Let’s not forget to thank the working class who are on the frontline during this pandemic. Let’s not forget to support workers who are putting their jobs at risk by organizing around issues of worker safety and economic stability. And Let’s not forget to honor unions for their commitment to social and economic justice, including and especially racial justice.
We have seen firsthand the difference in having community leadership that uplifts working people versus those so-called leaders who resist unions and devalue workers. The coronavirus pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge we’ve not seen in modern history. Across the country, millions of people have been laid off through no fault of their own, loved ones have succumbed to the virus, and families are suffering.
In these times of turmoil, the labor movement has risen to the occasion. From the beginning, it was unions and our allies who advocated for isolation and quarantine housing for essential workers, to provide personal protection equipment for workers at workplaces, and to strengthen public health orders when it came to worker, community, and public safety. We advocated for virtual learning in our schools, virtual working for employees, including at Epic. For the millions who have become unemployed, we have connected them to resources, donated school supplies to children who are homeless, and conducted food drives.
Unions have given our time, money, and assistance to those in need. But no matter how much effort we give, it pales in comparison to the assistance we could have had—and still need—from our federal government. We’ve waited for months as the House-passed HEROES Act sits untouched in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lap—and too many within our communities continue to suffer.
This Labor Day, let’s not forget to reflect on why we get this day off—and let’s not forget to recognize the working class and the labor movement who continue to fight so we may all
- Kevin Gundlach, President, South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO
