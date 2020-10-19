CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Oct. 23
Cabbage Rolls in Tom. Sauce
Brown Rice
Roasted Carrots
Tropical Fruit
Blueberry Pie Bar
MO – Hummus and Pita
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Taco Pasta Casserole
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Pineapple
Peach Crisp
MO – Red Bean and Rice
NCS – Mandarin oranges
Friday, Oct. 30
Tuna Salad Sandwich
on WW
Tomato Soup
Fruit Cocktail
Blueberry Pound Cake
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS –SF Cookie
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
