Cambridge citizen group's message clouded by secrecy

As the Cambridge area approaches 5 referendums for a $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion, it’s not the content of the mailing and website put out by Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire & EMS Station that’s concerned us.
Mixed in with data that some fire and EMS officials have questioned as inaccurate, are in fact, some good and useful information that clarifies finer points of what’s on the ballot.
It’s the group’s lack of transparency that’s been troubling.
Only one group member, Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig, has shared his identity, and acknowledged that he has financially contributed to the effort. And that revelation only came after significant exhortation.
Other group members – and we know there are others – have not publicly said who they are. There has been no accounting, beyond Breunig, of who is funding the effort. And Breunig has only said he’s contributed, not how much.
The website continues to only list a Post Office box and a generic online contact form.
Wisconsin law requires transparency in political campaigns. Campaigns must register, including groups that are taking a stance on a referendum. They’re required to make public the identities of their organizers and to make public where their funding is coming from. They much report how much has been raised and spent and for what purpose.
In a website update made this past weekend, Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire & EMS Station argues that it’s not an anti-station referendum group. It says it’s only seeking to educate the community about the facts of the expansion proposal and referendums.
That seems a thin counter.
Even if the insinuation that it’s not bound by campaign laws holds water, exempting it from reporting requirements, our concerns remain.
It leaves us generally questioning the message being sent about our expectations of public discourse.
In accepting that a group whose members are anonymous can step into the public square and share views or information on a contentious set of referendums, whose results may have long-lasting local tax impacts, we sell short our commitment to open and honest community conversations.
Additionally, the argument that group members fear retribution and thus must keep their identities secret grants them a veiled seat that hasn’t been afforded to others.
Members of the fire and EMS departments have taken heat for their views and efforts to share information on the station expansion. And yet, they’ve spoken up in public meetings, in newspaper articles and letters to the editor, and in videos posted on their websites, about why they feel a larger station is needed.
Elected officials, too, have faced some scathing criticism for their views on the station, that they’ve shared in public meetings and in letters to the editor in the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent.
Such meetings and letters have often been tense – but the identities of those speaking and writing has never been secret.
Last year, a group calling itself Back the PAC participated openly in Cambridge School District meetings about a proposed high school performing arts center.
And so, too, has the staff of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, been criticized at public meetings for its station-related opinion pieces.
Regardless of whether you agree with the newspaper’s opinion pieces, who writes them isn’t secret. They’re printed each week our Opinion Page. On that same page appear the names and contact information for our two-member editorial staff, who are responsible for all such writing.
Openly participating in a public conversation requires bravery. It requires standing up for what’s important, despite the potential backlash, and backing that with your name.
Had more members of Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire & EMS Station — beyond Breunig — been brave, their information might have better resonated and their effort might have found more acceptance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.