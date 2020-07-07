FRITZ KAISER
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Cross Country, Football, Basketball, and gold
Favorite sports moment: Beating New Glarus in basketball to end their 39 game conference win streak.
Favorite school subject:Math or Science
GPA: 4.0
Post high school plans: Attend The University of Minnesota Twin-Cities.
Song you’re listening to right now: “Does to me” by Luke Combs and “Status” by NAV
Favorite place to eat:I love going to Salamone’s for trivia with the boys
I like competing against: I love competing with Deerfield and I always liked playing again Craig Ward in basketball.
Motto/saying: “Roll Jays”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.