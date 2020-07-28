Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Plan Commission
Monday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Connector Trail Ad-hoc Committee
Thursday, Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m.
Village Board
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Contact municipalities on whether meetings are in-person or online, for in-person meeting locations, and for online access information.
Station presentation to Christiana Town Board
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.
Station presentation to Rockdale Village Board
Monday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Station presentation to Oakland Town Board
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
Station presentation to Cambridge Village Board
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Station presentation to Lake Mills Town Board
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Finance Committee
Monday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., teleconference
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fall Listening Session
Monday, July 30, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board Committee of the Whole
Monday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School comons
School Board
Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School commons
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
Village Board
Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Town Hall
LAKE RIPLEY MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Management District Board
Saturday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m, Town Hall
