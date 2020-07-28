Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Connector Trail Ad-hoc Committee

Thursday, Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m.

Village Board

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Contact municipalities on whether meetings are in-person or online, for in-person meeting locations, and for online access information.

Station presentation to Christiana Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

Station presentation to Rockdale Village Board

Monday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Station presentation to Oakland Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Station presentation to Cambridge Village Board

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Station presentation to Lake Mills Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., teleconference

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fall Listening Session

Monday, July 30, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board Committee of the Whole

Monday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School comons

School Board

Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School commons

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Town Hall

LAKE RIPLEY MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Management District Board

Saturday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m, Town Hall

