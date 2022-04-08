featured DEERFIELD SOFTBALL Morgan Mack throws a no-hitter on Thursday at Deerfield softball sweeps Rio By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deerfield senior pitcher Morgan Mack threw a no-hitter in a Deerfield softball 15-0 victory over Rio on Thursday, April 7.Only allowing one walk in four innings, Mack was untouchable on the mound, recording nine strikeouts in the win. At the plate, Mack hit two doubles to drive in two runs.Junior outfielder Grace Brattlie added two hits, driving in a run, freshman infielder Cora Nelson recorded two RBIs on two hits and freshman infielder Lydia Mack knocked in three runs on two hits.Deerfield 15, Rio 0Rio 0 0 0 0 X X X — 0 0 0Deerfield 7 4 2 2 X X X — 15 12 0Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 4, 0, 0, 0, 9, 1), R: Marble (L; 3.2, 17, 15, 0, 4).Leading hitters — D: M. Mack 2x3 (2 2B), L. Mack 2x3, LaChance 2x3.Deerfield 16Rio 1The Demons wasted little time in their Trailways-South Conference softball opener, scoring seven runs in the first inning on Tuesday, April 5 in a 16-1 victory over Rio.Junior catcher Addison Kapral recorded two RBIs on three hits, freshman infielder Rylee Betthauser drove in two runs and junior outfielder Grace Brattlie also provided two RBIs.Senior pitcher Morgan Mack fanned 10 Vikings on the mound. Mack pitched four innings, only giving up one hit and one walk in the win.Deerfield 16, Rio 1Deerfield 7 0 4 1 4 X X — 16 14 0Rio 0 0 0 1 0 X X — 1 2 3Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 4, 1, 1, 0, 10, 1), R: Grams (L; 3, 9, 10, 10, 2, 5), Marble (2, 8, 5, 3, 0, 1).Leading hitters — D: Kapral 3x4 (2B), M. Mack 3x4, Moore 2B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you