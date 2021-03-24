You are the owner of this article.
Stockwell is DAR's Good Citizen

  0
  • 1 min to read
DAR Good Citizen Award

Nancy Olson of the DAR Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce chapter presents Randi Stockwell with her Good Citizen award in early March.

Randi Stockwell of Cambridge was selected as this year’s local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen award recipient.

The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR chapter sponsors Good Citizen nominees from seven area high schools every year.

This year, students from Cambridge, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Palmyra-Eagle and Whitewater participated in the essay contest.

Stockwell was selected out of applicants from those five schools, to represent the chapter in a statewide competition.

Vicki Schicker of the Fort Atkinson DAR chapter said that Stockwell was chosen as this year’s Good Citizen for her academic achievements, leadership skills and service to her community.

Stockwell is a CHS senior, and is the daughter of Russell and Kristin Stockwell of Cambridge. Presently, Stockwell plans to attend UW-Madison to study neuroscience after high school.

The DAR’s Good Citizen honor was created in 1934, and applicants submit an essays on American heritage. Stockwell’s essay can be found below.

