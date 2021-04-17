A blocked extra point came back to haunt visiting Poynette as Deerfield held on for a 14-13 win in a COVID-Spring Large Conference game played April 16 at John Polzin Field.
Tommy Lees scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving the Demons a one-point advantage. But it was a special teams play in the first half that proved to be the difference.
With the Demons (2-1) holding an 8-7 lead, quarterback Hayden Taylor found the end zone on a 2-yard run with just 7 seconds left in the first half. But Deerfield senior Bene Lemke burst through the line and blocked Landon McCormick’s extra point attempt leaving the Pumas’ lead at 13-7.
Lees then scored what proved to be the game-winner late in the third quarter. It capped off a huge night by the sophomore quarterback who accounted for 199 yards of offense as he rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries while completing five passes for 122 more yards.
Following a defensive battle that saw both teams hold one another off the scoreboard, Poynette drew first blood early in the second quarter as Payton Horne scored on a 15-yard run. McCormick added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 9:39 left.
Deerfield responded with a 13-yard Lees-to-Dayton Lasack aerial, and Lees ran in the two-point conversion giving the Demons an 8-7 advantage with 4 ½ minutes remaining in the first half.
Up Next
The Demons play their final game of the alternate fall season Friday traveling to Black Hawk/Warren IL. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
DEERFIELD 14, POYNETTE 13
Poynette 0 13 0 0 — 13
Deerfield 0 8 6 0 — 14
Second Quarter
Poynette — Horne 15 run (McCormick kick), 9:39.
Deerfield — Lasack 13 pass from Lees (Lees run), 4:30.
Poynette — Taylor 2 run (kick blocked), :07.
Third Quarter
Deerfield — Lees 5 run (run failed), 1:40.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 23-120, D 38-163. Passing Yards — P 131, D 122. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 9-19-0, D 5-20-2. Fumbles-lost — P 3-2, D 0-0. Penalties — P 3-35, D 9-55.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: P: Borgen 9-83; D: Lees 15-77. Passing: P: Taylor 9-19-1, 131; D: Lees 5-20-2, 122. Receiving: P: McCormick 1-32; D: Lasack 2-28, Vander Grinten 1-64.
