Deerfield, Cambridge community grant applications available

Three local organizations are currently accepting 2021 community grant applications: The Cambridge Foundation, the Village of Deerfield and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
Cambridge Foundation
The Cambridge Foundation grant requests are due Dec. 31. Applications can be found on the foundation’s website: cambridge-foundation.org/grants.php.
The application must answer ten questions, including name of the organization requesting a grant, proof of their non-profit status, purpose of the organization, the amount being requested, the grants intended use and estimated annual operating budget.
Completed applications, with the organization’s financial statement and current fund balances, must be mailed to the Cambridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Cambridge.
2020 Cambridge Foundation grant recipients included: The Village of Cambridge, Cambridge Community Activities Program, Cambridge Historic School Foundation, Cambridge Community Library, Cambridge Public Schools, Cambridge Area Resource Team, Friends of Cam-Rock Park, Town of Oakland, Village of Rockdale, Lake Ripley Park, Lake Ripley Management District and Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network.
Deerfield Trust Fund
The Village of Deerfield is taking grant requests for the Community Development Trust Fund until Feb. 1. According to the application, the purpose of the fund is to improve quality of life for current and future residents.
Eligible projects will be included in one of six categories: street system and adjoining improvements; sanitary sewer system; storm sewer system; water system; public buildings; parks or recreational facilities; or any community projects that will improve the village and are consistent with the fund’s intent.
Projects excluded from the fund are any that will mostly benefit private citizens, firms, or groups and the fund may not be used to fund operating costs of any program, project or group.
Any Village of Deerfield resident or village community organization is eligible to apply. Applications should be submitted to the Village Clerk.
The grant request asks applicants to give a description of their project, describe how the project will match the values of the Community Development Trust Fund, provide the budget and amount of matching funds a group will contribute, and how the group’s membership will be involved in the project.
Hard copies of the applications and documents must be turned in by the time the Village Hall closes on Feb. 1. Applications and By-Laws can be found on the Village’s website: deerfieldwi.com/government/deerfieldcommunitydevelopmentrustfund.
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield is accepting applications until Jan. 3 at noon, for grants offered through its congregational endowment.
There are four recipient categories: Community or state, includes missions within the community or state that respond to human need; South Central Synod of Wisconsin, includes, but is not limited to, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America seminaries and colleges, social services agencies, institute ions and agencies to which the congregation or synod relate; Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, includes new congregation development, capital financing, professional leadership, educational ministries, global mission, ecumenism, evangelism, social ministries, world hunger and disaster response; and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, involves capital improvements, debt reduction for a building program, or the development and/or start-up costs of a new mission of the Congregation.
Applications can be found on the church’s website: stpll.org.
Applicants must state which category they are applying to, amount requested, the purpose of the request, benefit of the grant and the member of St. Paul’s Liberty making the request.
Grant applications are due into the church office, 3494 Oak Park Rd., or by email to stplloffice@gmail.com.
2020 recipients of St. Paul’s Mission Endowment Fund were: Madison Area Jail ministry, Lutherdale Bible Camp, World Hunger Fund, ELCA Disaster Relief Fund, Deerfield Community Center, River Food Pantry, St. Vincent De Paul, St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Sanctuary Restoration Fund Phase II.