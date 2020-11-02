CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Nov. 6

Italian Sausage on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Orange

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

MO – Veggie Hot Dogs

NCS – SF Ice cream

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Brown Rice

Peas

Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

MO – Veggie Sweet & Sour Chicken

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Nov. 13

Egg Salad

On WW Bread

Split Pea Soup

Apple sauce

Peach Pie Bar

MO – N/A

NCS – Orange

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

