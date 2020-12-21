CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior OutreachThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Dec. 25

No Meal — Christmas Day

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Greek Chicken Pasta

Carrot Raisin Salad

4 bean salad

Orange

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO – Veggie Greek Pasta

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Jan. 1

No Meal — New Year’s Day

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

