Current and previous elected positions
- I have never been an elected official in the village of Cambridge, or any other municipality.
Current and past community involvement
- I currently own B&B Barber Shop, in Cambridge. I was a cheerleader at Cambridge High School for 4 years, working many fundraisers to pay for new uniforms, outfits for dances, choreographers, and competitions. This is important as it taught me teamwork, the importance of positive energy, and that sometimes if you want something you have to put extra work in to fundraise for it. Wants vs needs. I was also involved in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, also known as FCCLA, previously known as Family Homemakers of America, or FHA. I joined FCCLA in 7th grade with Mrs Ladder as my advisor in 7th and 8th grade, then continued with Miss Romberg 9th-12th grade. I attended many seminars, wrote grants, receiving money to help provide breakfast for kids before school. FCCLA taught me many things including a Community must work together just as families do. You may not always agree, but you always need to come together and work as a team for a compromise.
Years I have resided in the Cambridge area
- I moved to Cambridge in May of 1998 and have live in Cambridge for 22 of the bast 25 years. I'm currently a barber/business owner.
What I like best about living in Cambridge
- Growing up, before I moved to Cambridge I lived in a variety of neighborhoods/communities. I love that Cambridge is a tight knit Community. I love that everyone knows everyone. I love that it's more of an extended family then a neighborhood.
The greatest challenge currently facing Cambridge
- I believe the greatest challenge facing Cambridge is the financing. I believe you cannot have accountability for spending if everything is coming out of the general funds, but if you are running public works and water and sewer together, yet submitting no budgets, you have to run it out of general funds, which leads to lack of accountability and the opportunity to code things under different things for tax purposes. It's a great way to make the community feel uneasy and if we eel uneasy to start how long until we don't trust those running our community? That's a huge problem in my opinion.
Cambridge’s greatest strength
- I believe with my whole heart the greatest strength of Cambridge is the people of our community, the love they have for our village, and the deep roots that grow here.
My future vision for the Cambridge area as a citizen and an elected official
- My future vision for Cambridge as an elected official and a citizen are one in the same, to bring Cambridge back to what it once was. I can remember in 2000, you couldn't see down Main St. to turn off of Hwy B because of how busy our Main St. was. I remember in 2001, what shutting down Main St. to redo hwy 12, what that did to our community as a whole. I have a number of ideas on how to get our community back to the thriving community we once had. I have seen this Village at its best, thriving beyond belief, I have seen it fall apart, and I feel I see the barriers preventing us from thriving once again. I hope I'm someone you're willing to give a chance to bring Cambridge back to what it once was.