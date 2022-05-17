Cambridge track and field wins 11 events at Capitol-Conference Tri; eighth at Belleville

At the Raider Invite, senior Trey Colts earned the lone first place mark on the Cambridge track and field teams, with both the Cambridge boys and girls teams finishing eighth on Friday, May 13.
For the girls, sophomore Mara Brown finished third in the 800-meter at two minutes and 31.68 seconds. Sophomore Callie Suick placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 13.96 seconds.
Junior Gillian Thompson took seventh in the 400 at 1:04.66. Thompson finished fifth in the triple jump at 29 feet and 10 inches.
The 4x100 relay team of Suick, sophomore Mya Lehman, sophomore Ripley Trainor and freshman Mallorri Buonincontro placed fifth at 56.55 seconds.
In the high jump, Brown scored sixth at four feet and six inches and Trainor (4’ 4”) took seventh. Junior Amanda Punsel threw eighth in the discus at 92 feet. In the shot put, Punsel placed ninth at 29 feet and 7.75 inches.
For the boys, Colts won the high jump at six feet and six inches. Colts also took fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.56 seconds. Freshman Drew Holzhueter finished fourth at 45.50 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
Sophomore Perry Thompson placed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.27 seconds. Along with Colts competing in the high jump, junior Elliot Kolzer scored fourth at six feet.
In the pole vault, junior Roman Leto took fourth at nine feet and six inches and senior Alexander Krueger (8’ 6”) finished eighth.
Team scores — girls: Columbus 141, Belleville 101.5, Lodi 81, Monroe 55, Wisconsin Heights 42, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg 36, Lake Mills 36, Cambridge 23.5, Black Hawk 22.5, Albany 19.5, Monticello 13, Waterloo 8.
Team scores — boys: Belleville 115.25, Monroe 101.75, Lake Mills 94, Columbus 58.25, Lodi 56.5, Wisconsin Heights 55, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg 44, Cambridge 30.25, Monticello 26, Waterloo 18, Black Hawk 11, Albany 11.
Wisconsin Heights Tri
At the Capitol Conference Tri held at Wisconsin Heights, the Cambridge track and field team won seven events on Tuesday, May 11.
For the boys, senior Zach Huffman won the 800-meter run in two minutes and 9.46 seconds. Huffman took first in the 1600 at 4:46.51.
Freshman Drew Holzhueter won the 300-meter hurdles at 46.78 seconds. The Cambridge 4x100 relay team defeated Marshall at 44.80 seconds.
In the 100-meter dash, senior Trey Colts took second in 11.35 seconds, while seniors Carter Brown (11.54) and Sully Schliekau (11.96) finished fourth and fifth respectively. Brown (22.94) finished second in the 200-meter.
In the 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Perry Thompson (20.27) and junior Roman Leto (22.08) placed third and fourth.
For the girls, junior Gillian Thompson won the 200-meter dash in 28.64 seconds. Thompson took first in the 400-meter at 1:05.16.
Sophomore Mara Brown scored first in the 800 at 2:31.75.
Sophomore Callie Suick ran second in the 100-meter dash at 13.79 seconds. Suick finished second in the 3200 at 18:25.47.
Junior Amanda Punsel threw third in the discus event with a mark of 85 feet and 10 inches, while freshman Ava Lehman (78’ 10”) placed fifth. In the shot put, Punsel scored third at 28 feet and five inches, while junior Emma Hellberg (26’ 1”) took fourth.