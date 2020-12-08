Thursday, Dec. 10Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, corn, carrots, pineapple

Friday, Dec. 11Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham

Monday, Dec. 14Beef taco stick, cheese pizza slice, carrots, romaine lettuce, pears

Tuesday, Dec. 15Teriyaki chicken stir fry, cheese pizza slice, edamame, carrots, mandarin oranges, brown rice

Wednesday, Dec. 16Colby cheese omelet, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce, maple pancakes

Thursday, Dec. 17Hamburger, cheese pizza slice, carrots, hash brown patty, apple slices

Friday, Dec. 18Fish patty, cheese pizza slice, steamed cauliflower, carrots, strawberry applesauce cup, rice krispie treat, cookie

