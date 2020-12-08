Thursday, Dec. 10Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, corn, carrots, pineapple
Friday, Dec. 11Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham
Monday, Dec. 14Beef taco stick, cheese pizza slice, carrots, romaine lettuce, pears
Tuesday, Dec. 15Teriyaki chicken stir fry, cheese pizza slice, edamame, carrots, mandarin oranges, brown rice
Wednesday, Dec. 16Colby cheese omelet, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce, maple pancakes
Thursday, Dec. 17Hamburger, cheese pizza slice, carrots, hash brown patty, apple slices
Friday, Dec. 18Fish patty, cheese pizza slice, steamed cauliflower, carrots, strawberry applesauce cup, rice krispie treat, cookie
