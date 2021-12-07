Letter to the Editor Karyn Saemann Author email Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Deerfield Cambridge VFW had another successful Poppy Drive thanks to support from local businesses. We also appreciate everyone who donated to the Truman Olson Memorial Stone in London.- Arvid Bakken, Cambridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karyn Saemann Author email Follow Karyn Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Madison and Dane County Board of Health dismisses request to end mask mandate 2021 Cambridge Christmas events Deerfield wrestling gets new season under way with Marcus Novak as head coach Mayah Holzhueter hits 1,000 career points in Cambridge girls basketball loss to Lake Mills Deerfield wrestling defeated by Cambridge Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin