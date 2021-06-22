Cambridge School Board votes to intervene in state review of solar farm

The Cambridge School Board has voted to intervene in the state review process for a proposed utility-scale solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
In an April 15 filing with the Public Service Commission, for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, Delaware-based Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, -areas LLC, said it would initially own and operate the 300-megawatt solar farm that is proposed to spread over about 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is a wholly owned subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, and an affiliate of Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago, that filing said.
The Public Service Commission is expected to take 6-9 months to approve that certificate of public convenience and necessity application.
And in a joint April 30 filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) said they’d like to buy the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center that a Chicago renewable energy developer is seeking state approval to build.
In taking that step on June 21, the Cambridge School District joins the village of Cambridge and the town of Christiana, that has also filed for intervenor status with the PSC, which gives them access to documents and processes that they might not otherwise have.
The filing will cost the school district $250.
The school board did not consider on June 21 whether to retain an attorney, which a recent estimate said could cost about $6,800.
The village of Cambridge has recently reached to the school district and to area towns and villages to see if there’s interest in joining together to navigate the PSC process, School Board Member Jim Womble noted.
“I am reaching out to all of you now to form a joint committee with the purpose of negotiating with Koshkonong Solar and Invenergy. Please respond by Friday, July 2 with your representative(s) and an outline of your concerns related to the project. If you are unable to meet the July 2 deadline, we still welcome your involvement, however we plan to begin the negotiations during the month of July,” wrote Wyatt Rose, chair of the village’s Energy Subcommittee, in an email sent this week to
are municipalities and school districts.
Womble at the June 21 meetings said he’d willingly be the school board’s liaison to that group.
Womble said whether the school district joined with area municipalities or chose to intervene independently, a complex process would still be required of it, to prepare to address the PSC.
“Whether we join some group or do it ourselves, we are going to have the cost of presenting that information in a professional, and hopefully influential way,” Womble said.