Cambridge High School to present "Once Upon a Mattress"

The time has come to enjoy in-person high school theater productions once again.
At Cambridge High School, cast, crew and pit band musicians are preparing for a Nov. 12-14 performance of “Once Upon a Mattress.”
“Once Upon a Mattress” is a twist on the classic fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” The queen has declared that no one in the kingdom may wed until the prince is married to a true princess of royal blood. Eleven princesses have been tested by the queen, and each of them have failed. Thankfully for the kingdom, the twlefth applicant, Princess Winnifred, wins over the heart of the prince and somehow defies the queen’s impossible test.
Jessica Kindschi, the play’s co-director, says coming back to a live stage after a year away has been “challenging.”
And working around masks is a challenge, too, Kindschi said.
“So much of theater is facial expressions and all we see right now is” the top half of everyone’s faces, Kindschi said.
“It’s obvious a lot of [the students] really missed it,” Kindschi added.
Last May, CHS staged a senior-only virtual musical. This year, the cast, crew and pit band include more than 30 high school students who are all happy to be involved with productions again.
Cora Griesemer and Sam Thompson said while productions are stressful, it was hard to sit out of the seniors-only virtual performance last year.
“I definitely felt a little left out,” said Griesemer, who will play the Jester. “But I didn’t mind.”
Thompson, who plays Prince Dauntless, said he is ready for a fresh start.
“It’s so fun to do musicals and interact with the people and in general put something on like this,” Thompson said. “[Musicals] take a lot of moving parts, and when you see them in motion it makes something nice.”
“Seeing it all come together at the end is great,” Griesemer added.
CHS students Teagan Welscher, who will play Queen Aggravain, and Hailey Last, who will play Lady Larken, also said they’re happy to be back on stage again.
“I’m excited, but also kind of like, ‘woah, we can do this again,’” Last said.
Welscher agreed and said that she’s “grateful to be back. I’ve missed it a lot.”
“Once Upon a Mattress” will be the last musical performance for the CHS seniors. Audrianne Kieler, who will play Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, said she isn’t taking any moment for granted.
“Last year was really bare,” Kieler said. “I’m looking forward to actually appreciating where I’m at and taking it all in.”
“Once Upon a Mattress” will be performed at Cambridge High School on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. There are no reserved seats; chairs are on a first come, first served basis. Go to www.our.show/cambridgehighschool/onceuponamattress.com to purchase tickets, or call (608) 423-3261.