Cambridge Levy limit

Cambridge levy limit taxpayer impact

Voters in Cambridge will see a second question on the ballot that asks to exceed the village’s state levy limit by $95,000 a year, in perpetuity.

Village officials have said it will cover rising fire and EMS costs, as well as other future, non-emergency-service costs. In 2021, out of an overall $1.2 million budget, Cambridge was allowed to raise its tax levy just $34,000 over 2020, based on the recent net value of new construction within its borders.

Financial consultant Ehlers, Inc., estimates that the impact of this question will be $58.77 per $100,000 of assessed property value, or about $147 for the owner of a $250,000 home.

Impact of both questionsBased on Ehlers’ calculation, if both the state expansion and levy limit referendum questions pass in Cambridge, the result will be a tax increase in the village of $117.52 per $100,000 of assessed value, or about $294 for the owner of a $250,000 home.

