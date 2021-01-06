RIO
Game 2 of the season for the Deerfield boys basketball team was a much closer affair, however, the results were the same as Game 1, a 71-61 loss to host Rio.
The Demons (0-2) trailed by just two points at halftime, but the Vikings pulled away in the second half outscoring Deerfield 38-30.
Cal Fisher once again led the Demons in scoring with 26 points, while Clayton Mathwig (14) and Dayton Lasack (12) also reached double digits for the first time this season. Freshman Martin Kimmel added seven.
Piersen Schneider, Rio’s 6-foot-6 senior forward, led all scorers with 29 points.
RIO 71, DEERFIELD 61
Deerfield 31 30 — 61
Rio 33 38 — 71
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Mathwig 6 2-3 14, Fisher 10 3-7 26, K. Kimmel 0 2-2 2, Lasack 6 0-1 12, M. Kimmel 3 0-0 7. Totals — 25 7-13 61.
Rio — Rowe 8 2-3 18, Freeman 2 0-0 5, Grams 3 0-0 6, Bartelt 5 0-0 11, Prochnow 1 0-1 2, Schneider 12 2-2 29. Totals — 31 4-6 71.
3-point goals — D 4 (Fisher 3, M. Kimmel 1); R 5 (Schneider 3, Freeman 1, Bartelt 1). Total fouls — D 9; R 18.
