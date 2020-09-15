Thurs., Sept. 17
Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, baby carrots, pineapple
Fri., Sept. 18
Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham
Mon., Sept. 21
Cheeseburger slider, cheese pizza slice, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, pears
Tues., Sept. 22
Teriyaki chicken stir fry, cheese pizza slice, steamed edamame, cucumber slices, mandarin oranges, brown rice
Wed., Sept. 23
Colby cheese omelet, cheese pizza slice, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, applesauce, pancakes
Thurs., Sept. 24
Hamburger, cheese pizza slice, corn, baby carrots, banana
Fri., Sept. 25
Fish patty, cheese pizza slice, steamed cauliflower, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, cookie
