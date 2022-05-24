 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD GIRLS SOCCER

Kaila Buehler scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer win vs Columbus; United drop games to Edgerton and Columbus

Sophomore forward Kaila Buehler fights for possession in United's 2-1 loss on Tuesday, May 17. Buehler scored twice in United's 3-0 win over Wisconsin Heights. 

Sophomore forward Kaila Buehler scored twice in a Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer 3-0 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Monday, May 23.

After a scoreless first half, Buehler scored first to give United a 1-0 lead. Sophomore midfielder Maya Pries scored and Buehler added her second to give Cambridge/Deerfield (4-7-1) the 3-0 victory.

Edgerton 3, Cambridge/Deerfield 1

Freshman forward/midfielder Kaylee Farrar scored the lone goal for Cambridge/Deerfield United in a 3-1 loss to Edgerton on Friday, May 20.

Elizabeth Gould gave Edgerton (6-6-2) a 1-0 in the first half. Farrar tied the game for United (3-7-1) and the teams were locked 1-1 at the half.

Nadia Kim and Gould each scored a goal in the second half as the Crimson Tide pulled away, giving United the 3-1 loss.

Edgerton 1 2 — 3

United 1 0 — 1

1st half

E: Elizabeth Gould, 10:42. CDU: Kaylee Farrar, 14:13.

2nd half

E: Nadia Kim, 46:29. E: Elizabeth Gould (Nadia Kim), 49:06.

Columbus 2, United 1

A goal by Columbus with just over two minutes left in the first half proved to be the difference-maker in a United 2-1 loss on Tuesday, May 17.

Columbus (4-3-7 overall, 2-2-2 conference) scored within the first five minutes of the first half. Reese Moorad lofted a shot over Cambridge/Deerfield senior goalkeeper Bella Graffin to put the Cardinals up 1-0.

Settling into the game, Cambridge/Deerfield (3-6-1, 1-4) held more possession on Columbus’ half. United drew a foul, providing the opportunity for a free kick, which was taken by sophomore defender Samantha Slovacek. Slovacek put a drive into the ball, getting it over the outstretched arms of the Columbus keeper, tying the game at 1-1.

Columbus quickly re-took the lead after Moorad hit a rocket into the back of the net. That second goal was enough to give Columbus the 2-1 victory.

Columbus 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 1

COL 2 0 — 2

CDU 1 0 — 1

1st half

COL: Reese Moorad, 3’. CDU: Samantha Slovacek, 36’. COL: Reese Moorad, 38”.

