Kaila Buehler scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer win vs Columbus; United drop games to Edgerton and Columbus

Sophomore forward Kaila Buehler scored twice in a Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer 3-0 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Monday, May 23.
After a scoreless first half, Buehler scored first to give United a 1-0 lead. Sophomore midfielder Maya Pries scored and Buehler added her second to give Cambridge/Deerfield (4-7-1) the 3-0 victory.
Edgerton 3, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Freshman forward/midfielder Kaylee Farrar scored the lone goal for Cambridge/Deerfield United in a 3-1 loss to Edgerton on Friday, May 20.
Elizabeth Gould gave Edgerton (6-6-2) a 1-0 in the first half. Farrar tied the game for United (3-7-1) and the teams were locked 1-1 at the half.
Nadia Kim and Gould each scored a goal in the second half as the Crimson Tide pulled away, giving United the 3-1 loss.
Edgerton 1 2 — 3
United 1 0 — 1
1st half
E: Elizabeth Gould, 10:42. CDU: Kaylee Farrar, 14:13.
2nd half
E: Nadia Kim, 46:29. E: Elizabeth Gould (Nadia Kim), 49:06.
Columbus 2, United 1
A goal by Columbus with just over two minutes left in the first half proved to be the difference-maker in a United 2-1 loss on Tuesday, May 17.
Columbus (4-3-7 overall, 2-2-2 conference) scored within the first five minutes of the first half. Reese Moorad lofted a shot over Cambridge/Deerfield senior goalkeeper Bella Graffin to put the Cardinals up 1-0.
Settling into the game, Cambridge/Deerfield (3-6-1, 1-4) held more possession on Columbus’ half. United drew a foul, providing the opportunity for a free kick, which was taken by sophomore defender Samantha Slovacek. Slovacek put a drive into the ball, getting it over the outstretched arms of the Columbus keeper, tying the game at 1-1.
Columbus quickly re-took the lead after Moorad hit a rocket into the back of the net. That second goal was enough to give Columbus the 2-1 victory.