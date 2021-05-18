Ripley Park set for season opening with drainage, other improvements

Recent changes at Ripley Park that should end the pooling of rainwater in grassy areas will be apparent as visitors this season crest the hill overlooking the water.
From that vantage point at the park’s north shelter, a wide open green space will now gradually slope down to the waterfront. A aging beachside play structure and swing set that once blocked that view are gone, replaced by a new playground in a more central spot, near the concession stand and shelters and farther back from the water.
Now, said Heather Morgan, youth, recreation and parks director for the Cambridge Community Activities Program, that manages the park for the foundation, “the first thing you see is Lake Ripley. This is what we love, what we come here for, the beach and the lake and the beautiful scenery.”
And just to the right of the new playground, approaching the beach, is a new retention basin filled with native plantings, to which a high-tech engineered system of buried tiles and pipes will carry water from every corner of the park, filter it and slowly release it into the lake.
“It used to be if it rained, water just pooled into this area,” said Morgan, sweeping her hand down the hill.
Mike Rumpf, president of the Cambridge Foundation, that has long owned the park and is funding the improvements, said the goal is to no longer have water pooling in natural low spots between the hilltop and the beach.
CAP Executive Director Jordan Nichols said the new pond, which may not always have standing water, will eventually be fenced in. For now, he said, it’s roped in.
Nichols and Morgan urged park users to avoid the area where grass has been seeded, and to use temporary walkways to the beach along the north edge of the park and between the playground and the retention pond.
Lake Ripley Park, located at N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland, officially opens for the season on Friday, May 28.
“We can’t stress enough, have patience,” while the grass grows out, Nichols said. There will be a reward, he said.
“The foundation is investing in fixing the problem and making it nice for many, many years to come,” he said.
“Help us out,” Morgan said. “We’re very thankful to the Cambridge Foundation for rebuilding this park, where we’ve all grown up.”
Rumpf said the water abatement project cost about $300,000. The foundation worked with the state Department of Natural Resources and Eco-resource Consulting, Inc., of Stoughton to secure the necessary permits and to complete the work.
Once it has a sense of how effective the drainage improvements are, the foundation will consider whether it needs to do more to ensure public-use areas remain dry, Rumpf said.
The drainage fixes follow the construction of the new north shelter in recent years at a cost of about $700,000. And they are part of a long-term commitment to continue to annually invest in capital improvements at the park, Rumpf said.
“We’ve got a vision,” Rumpf said.
He said the foundation’s motto is to make the community a better place to live, and he said he hopes park users see that in the changes.
Recent upgrades have also included the construction of a new gravel road on the park’s south side, that allows park staff and emergency crews to access the beach.
Lake Ripley Park 2021 season vehicle passes went on sale April 1. A season pass is $25. They can be purchased at the park and online and picked either at the CAP office at Cambridge High School or at the park gatehouse beginning Memorial Day Weekend.