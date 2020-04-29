Deerfield has hired a middle-high school principal who will begin work in the 2020-21 school year.
The Deerfield School Board voted on April 27 to hire Brett Jacobson, a Watertown native who has taught middle school science in Waunakee since 2017.
Current Deerfield middle-high school principal Brad Johnsrud announced his retirement in March. He has served in the role for ten years.
Jacobson will begin July 1.
Before working in Waunakee, Jacboson taught middle and high school science in Tomah and La Mirada, California.
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said Jacobson received his undergraduate degree in secondary education and science from UW-Lacrosse. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree. He grew up in Watertown.
Jensen said Jacobson stood out because of his excitement for a small school environment.
“He expressed being very committed to Deerfield and that was really important to us,” Jensen said. “He was very excited and very enthusiastic to come to an environment that he feels is very positive and similar to what he experienced.”
Jensen added that Jacobson “comes from a long line of educators.” His father served as a principal in Watertown.
“His dad lived his job, and Brett himself understands that commitment and sees himself doing that same thing,” Jensen said.
A handful of School Board members, middle-high school staff members and administrators interviewed Jacobson last week using video conferencing. He had completed an in-person interview the week before.
Jensen said administrators decided to keep staff and community participation in these interviews minimal.
