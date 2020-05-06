Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period has been extended, and ends on May 29 at 4 p.m. Parents must apply online to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
