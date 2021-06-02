RIO — Cal Fisher struck out 11 and walked one in a two-hit shutout as Deerfield’s baseball team thumped Rio 20-0 in five innings in a Trailways South game on Tuesday.
Jackson Drobac hit a double and two singles to lead a 14-hit attack as the Demons (13-2, 5-1) cruised past the Vikings (1-16, 0-5).
DEERFIELD 20, RIO 0
Deerfield*465*23*—*20*14*1
Rio*000*00*—*0*2*6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (4-1-0-0-11-1); R: Grams (L; 1.1-8-10-4-0-3); Lange (1.2-5-5-4-0-3), Risgaard (2-1-5-5-2-7).
Leading hitters — D: Drobac 3x6 (2B), Staszak (2B), McDonough 2x3, Fisher 2x5, Hahn 2x3; R: Prochnow 2x2.