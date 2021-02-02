My new year’s resolution is to take more photos.
Not just pictures of big happenings, like community events and special days, but photos documenting everyday life in 2021.
I spend the weekend watching old home movies. As the snow got deeper, I dug further into a rabbit hole of video files recorded on mini VHS tapes and DVDs.
I have watched hours of my childhood, that my parents were gracious enough to capture for me. It was a digital time capsule.
The moments that stood out were not the big days like holidays and birthdays. They were the everyday, ordinary moments, when we happened to pull out the giant camcorder, and film on a whim. These moments, which probably felt mundane at the time, now feel precious. They record what our lives were like back then.
Dancing in the living room along to musicals. Folding laundry. Singing endlessly. Falling asleep at the kitchen table while eating potato chips. Filling up the kiddie pool and splashing through rain puddles. The entirity of my first swimming lesson.
It’s hard to recall the exact shade of paint on the dining room walls once you repaint. You have to look back to be reminded.
On these videos, I got to hear the voices of relatives that aren’t here anymore and see the baby faces of best friends who are still calling.
Even though the last year has been trying in so many ways, it’s worth documenting what it’s like to experience 2021, and whatever this year brings.
And even the succession of ordinary days, which January is often known for, are worth recording too. Someday, we may be grateful for the chance to look back on 2021, and remember what this year felt like.
