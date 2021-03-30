Dane County approves Utica quarry permit

A Dane County committee has unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a quarry near Utica.
Dane county’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee voted 5-0 on March 23 to grant the permit to James and Jeff Notstad. They plan to lease 54 acres along County Highway B in the town of Christiana to Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, for a gravel quarry.
Initially, about half of that acreage would be mined, with potential future expansion on the land that would remain zoned for farmland preservation use.
The county permit is good for 10 years.
According to its permit application, Forever Sandfill & Limestone plans to excavate, and blast limestone, crush and store processed gravel, and haul material out by dump truck. Plans are to operate intermittently with 2-3 part-time employees. Portable equipment would be brought in 2-3 times a year to drill, blast and crush materials.
When operating, the site’s expected daily traffic would be 5 to 50 truckloads. In the future, the company would also like to begin hauling in broken concrete and blacktop, to be crushed and resold.
The quarry was previously owned by the state of Wisconsin and operated temporarily in 2017 to supply gravel to a now-completed I-39/90 expansion project. The Notstad family bought the 54 acres piecemeal between 2017 and 2020.
The Zoning & Land Regulation Committee placed 20 conditions on the permit, that the Notstads and Forever Sandfill & Limestone must abide by. Conditions cover things like eventual reclamation of the site, paving and maintaining the driveway on County Highway B, property line setbacks, hours of operation, installation of safety fence, liability insurance and blasting.
The Town of Christiana’s Plan Commission unanimously backed granting the conditional use permit on Feb. 23. On March 9, the Christiana Town Board also backed it and sent it on to Dane County for final approval, with 7 conditions.
Jeff Notstad is a member of the Christiana town board and has abstained on action regarding the quarry, including in the March 9 vote. With Notstad abstaining, the town board’s vote on March 9 was 2-0.
Public comments at the March 23 county meeting, and subsequent committee discussion, centered on one issue: whether re-opening the quarry would hurt adjacent property values.
Town resident Jeremy Knudson and Jeff Furseth of Forever Sandfill & Limestone had submitted opposing reports to the committee, Knudson alleging that nearby property values would take a hit and Furseth refuting that with data showing the impact of an existing nearby quarry.
“We are very concerned about our property values, and we are very concerned about safety in the area,” Knudson testified.
Several area homeowners who registered and hoped to speak at the committee meeting had spoken at a public hearing before the committee in January.
The committee decided to limit the March 23 testimony to new information and comments about property values.
“I just cannot understand how this cannot affect our property values,” town resident Brett Daggett went on to share.
Like Knudson, Daggett said he’s recently done own independent research that suggests a significant property value hit for nearby homes if the quarry opens.
Neighbor Carrie Nelson said she’s not generally opposed to the quarry, but is against the driveway entrance being on County Highway B. Nelson and others have argued for the driveway entrance to be on East Church Road instead.
Furseth said, however, that East Church road is a town road and is too narrow to be used for heavy truck traffic in and out of a quarry. In fact, using it would be dangerous, he said.
“It’s not feasible for us to go that way,” Furseth said. “The obvious choice for us is County B, the Class A highway,” which he added “is much wider and provides easy access of Hwys. 73, W and N.”
Pamela Andros, a senior planner with Dane County Planning and Development, told the committee she agreed that East Church Road would have to be upgraded to be usable for quarry truck traffic.
“That is a valid concern. It potentially could be upgrade but that hasn’t really been researched. The county road already has the capacity,” Andros said.
Committee member Tim Kiefer said in his view, submissions from both Furseth and Knudson, regarding property values, fell short.
“Frankly there’s not that much evidence on either side,” Kiefer said. “We have from the applicant something which sounds good but when you look at the report it’s actually from 2019, about a different quarry. It’s not actually about this quarry or about this neighborhood, so I don’t think that has a lot of weight. And then, meanwhile, you have the neighbors saying it’s going to impede our property values but that appears to be primarily based just on their own opinions.”
Ultimately, Kiefer said he wasn’t convinced by the evidence submitted by neighbors that area property values would be substantially diminished by the quarry which he said is the standard the committee must go by.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.