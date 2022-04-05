Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater reports damage, theft in historic school break-in

Groups that have space in Cambridge’s 1906 Historic School are working with law enforcement to assess a recent break-in and are weighing options for upping security at the building on South Street that’s attached to Nikolay Middle School.
The Cambridge School District owns the three-story building that was a school until the early 1970s. The district leases it to the Cambridge Historic School Foundation, which operates a local history museum on the second floor and the foundation subleases most of the first floor to the Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater. The theater group also has access to a gym and stage that are adjacent to its leased space, to put on its summer shows.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program, which receives significant annual funding from the school district, also uses the gym year-round for a variety of activities ranging from community exercise classes to a youth center after school program.
The theater group was most impacted by the break-in that was discovered on March 27.
CD Players board members said damage and a general mess they have since been cleaning up included broken glass, picked locks and forced-open doors, an extensive amount of graffiti, and props, tools, costumes and audio-visual equipment used and left strewn throughout its rooms.
Board president Deanne Herrling said the evidence suggests this wasn’t a quick smash and grab break-in; intruders appear to have been on-site for a considerable amount of time, possibly for successive nights.
“They basically touched all of our spaces. A lot of things were rifled through,” Herrling said. “It was very disheartening and personally made me very sad.”
Two Bose speakers and a hand-held video camera were stolen.
Board members said the graffiti has been scrubbed and walls repainted in recent days and order has been restored in preparation for auditions this week for Frozen, Jr., its children’s summer show to be presented in August.
They stressed that securing the theater group’s space is a priority as its use ramps up in advance of rehearsals this summer for the children’s show and a community show, The Adams Family, that has a mostly older cast and will be staged in July.
“This will be a safe spot,” for cast members, families and volunteers, Herrling said.
This will be the theater group’s first production season since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Struss, board secretary for the Cambridge Historic School Foundation, said an entrance door was breached into the second-floor museum but nothing otherwise appeared out of order or missing there, nor was there any damage evident on a third floor that has been mostly unused since the building was closed as a school.
“All things considered, they could have done a lot more damage,” Struss said. “It was disturbing but not devastating.”
Struss said the Historic School Foundation expects to invite Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater, CAP and school district representatives to a meeting in mid-April to talk further about installing a more enhanced security system, and to talk about what that might cost and how to pay for it.
“It’s in all of our best interests to have the building more secure,” Struss said.
Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater board member Peggy Punsel said the break-in is a reminder for the community to pay attention to goings-on, and to call police if something appears amiss.
“Help protect your neighbors,” she said.
Community members who may have information about the break-in are asked to contact local law enforcement.