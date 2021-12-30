A new village hall, library expansion vision and south-side changes topped Deerfield news in 2021

In 2021, the Deerfield area began talking about building a new village hall and continued to discuss a potential library expansion project. Ground was broken on new apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway. Deer-Grove EMS weighed its future staffing needs. Deerfield School District students returned to in-person learning after nearly a year of online school due to COVID-19. And some -- but not all -- community events returned. Here’s what made headlines in the Deerfield area this year, and the top photos of the year.
Jan. 7
Deerfield Cares and six other Dane County Coalitions hold a virtual presentation on human trafficking to educate local communities on the topic.
Jan. 14
The Village of Deerfield’s Municipal Needs Committee meets for the first time in a year. The advisory committee is working on relocating the Deerfield village hall, including creating a list of decision-making criteria for a future location and actions.
Jan. 21
The Deerfield School District hosts a Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt for students, families and community members to complete and earn prizes.
Jan. 28
Forward Pharmacy is now offering free COVID-19 testing at its Deerfield location.
Feb. 4
School nurses begin tracing COVID-19 cases and exposures among students and staff. Along with contact tracing, the school nurse begins notifying students and staff if they’ve been exposed and keeping in touch with the families… Deerfield Elementary School students in grades 4K-2 return to in-person learning… A fire causes about $75,000 in damage to a 100-year-old farmhouse in the Town of Deerfield.
Feb. 11
Julie Schwenn is promoted from program manager to executive director of the Deerfield Community Center.
Feb. 18
Deerfield High School students return to in-person learning… The Deerfield School District votes to resume renting out its school buildings to community groups again, after limiting access due to Covid-19… Deerfield Club Scout Pack 88 holds a virtual and socially distanced Pinewood Derby.
Feb. 25
Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater announces it won’t stage either of its summer musicals.
March 4
The Deerfield Public Library’s doors remain locked, but the library begins to allow customers to use its computers by appointment only.
March 11
Deer-Grove EMS signs on to a joint effort to hire a consultant to study future staffing. The villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, town of Cottage Grove and the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs are all involved. The study will provide information on response model and staffing needs… Public Health Madison and Dane County relaxes indoor gathering limitations and allows restaurants to open at 50% capacity… The Deerfield Elementary School PTO purchases lunch for all elementary and middle-high school staff.
March 18
The Deerfield School District adds half a day of instruction every Wednesday for the fourth quarter of the school year… Work begins on resurfacing State Highway 73 between Deerfield and Marshall, from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall… The Deerfield High School forensic team wins first place at its virtual Southern Trailways Conference meet… Scouts and family members of Deerfield Club Scout Pack 88 and BSA Troop 88 collect over 1,500 pounds of food for the Deerfield Food Pantry.
March 25
The Deerfield Community Center hosts a drive-through Bunny Breakfast… Deerfield Lutheran Church launches a DLC Steeple Restoration Campaign on GoFundMe with a $70,000 goal to repair its steeple… The Deerfield Cares Coalition teams up with six other Dane County groups to hold a mental health presentation.
April 1
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announce that everyone ages 16 and older in Wisconsin will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5… The Deerfield Public Library adjusts its curbside pick-up hours… The Deerfield Farmers Market announces it will begin its 2021 season on May 15, earlier than years past.
April 8
The Deerfield Fireman’s Festival is canceled again… Deerfield’s local school and municipal boards begin to transition back to in-person meetings… Deerfield Coffeehouse reopens to customers for online pick-up.
April 15
The Deerfield School Board votes to continue to require masks outside despite Public Health Madison & Dane County eliminating its outdoor mask requirement in early April… The Deerfield Village Board agrees to accept a suggested list of improvements for the Savannah Parks neighborhood… Sandy Fischer receives the most votes in the Deerfield School board race on April 6. Challengers Sarah Hart and Katie Michel will join Fisher on the board.
April 22
Danielle Ament, Ashlee Ballmoos, Hailey Eickhoff, Kaylee Galla, Kristyn Kubitz, Kadin Matheson, Jack McDonough, Lilia Moynihan, Kaitlyn Tebon and Hailey Thompson are Deerfield High School’s Top 10 Academic Seniors for 2021… The Deerfield School District decides to bring back the Walking School Bus… Deerfield Elementary School sixth graders plant a white pine sapling in honor of Earth Day… Deer-Grove EMS seeks proposals for the staffing study from consultants.
April 29
The Deerfield School District says it will participate in a program through the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to get rapid antigen tests. Deerfield students can receive a rapid test with parental permission if they develop virus symptoms during the school day… Dane County creates a task force to explore the best use for new funding for broadband expansion… The Deerfield Public Library reopens its doors… Deerfield chooses its first all-women school board with the elections of Katie Michel and Sarah Hart. Superintendent Michelle Jensen says it’s history in the making… A Storywalk featuring a book written and illustrated by Carrie Schmidt’s mentor students at Deerfield High School is set up along the Glacial Drumlin State Trail… The Cambridge-Deerfield Pool League concludes its 35th season at The Rail House bar.
May 6
Deerfield band students begin playing together again in outdoor lessons after more than a year… Public Health Madison & Dane County loosen COVID-19 rules and allow restaurants and bars to open to 75% capacity… Deerfield High School is named to the top 17% of schools in the country by the U.S. News and World Report.
May 13
Deerfield School District is guaranteed to receive $100,000 in the second round of ESSER funds… The Deerfield Village Board votes to officially create TIF District #7 on the south side of the village to replace an underperforming district… Deerfield High School volunteers walk children to school on the Glacial Drumlin State Trail as part of a Walking School Bus.
May 20
Public Health Madison & Dane County will lift all COVID-19 public health orders on June 2… Deerfield High School’s National Honor Society chapter raises more than $300 for the Cancer Research Institute with a pie-throwing fundraiser… The village board’s municipal needs committee votes unanimously to recommend a new village hall be constructed on West Nelson Street.
May 27
A new dog and cat boarding, daycare and training business is closer to opening on the village’s south side with the village board’s vote to update its ordinances to grant the new business as a conditional use in a business park… Deerfield High School seniors visit Deerfield Elementary School for their Senior Walk… Deerfield High School juniors and seniors celebrate Prom with a formal catered meal served under a tent outside at the high school.
June 3
Middle school students celebrate the end of the school year with a game day.
June 10
Deerfield High School holds an outdoor graduation ceremony on June 6. Hailey Thompson and Lilia Moynihan are valedictorians, Danielle Ament is Salutatorian… The Deerfield School Board will teachers decide if students may remove their masks in the classroom during summer school… The Deerfield Lions Club announces ChiliFest will go on in the fall and resumes its annual Spring Chicken BBQ.
June 17
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on upcoming work on I-94… The village of Deerfield unanimously votes to contribute to the Deer-Grove EMS study on staffing needs.
June 24
Deerfield’s Municipal Needs Committee recommends that the village board take proposals from architectural firms that could also serve as project manager for a new village hall… Deer-Grove EMS hires Public Administration Association of Oshkosh as the consultant for its staffing needs study… The Deerfield School Board votes to allow students to return to entirely in-person learning in the fall.
July 1
The Deerfield Public Library board presents a $3 million expansion proposal for the library to the village board… Homeowners in the Autumn Wood Parkway area question express concern about property values, traffic and the amount of green space planned for a new apartment complex… A tree is planted in front of the Deerfield Community Center to honor former teacher Jane Folbrecht who passed away earlier this year.
July 8
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen will sit on a Dane County broadband task force… Deerfield 4-H clubs participate in the Stoughton Fair… Deerfield seniors and students will begin connecting as computer pen-pals in the fall… Holland’s Hearts & Hands preschool holds a parade downtown to celebrate Independence Day… Deerfield’s BSA Troop 88 for a week-long high adventure trip to the Boundary Waters.
July 15
Dane County’s Redistricting Commission asks citizens to offer input through an online mapping tool about their communities… The Deerfield Village Board unanimously votes to set the new TIF district’s boundaries and approve a $2.3 million spending plan for the next 20 years… Ryan Gregory is the new sports editor for the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent.
July 22
The Deerfield School Board votes to replace Spanish class with a 9-week course that focuses on social and emotional health for seventh graders for one school year… A group of Deerfield students return from a 10-day trip to Spain.
July 29
A Milwaukee architect offers three scenarios for expanding the Deerfield Public Library at a cost of $2 to $3.3 million… Public Health Madison & Dane County issues new recommendations to mask indoors… Lakestone Properties proposes new ideas to add green space to the apartments at Autumn Wood Parkway… Dane County Executive Joe Parisi awards $8,000 to the Deerfield School District for driver’s education.
Aug. 5
The Deerfield School Board weighs fall COVID-19 plans in light of current publci health recommendations… Longtime local music teacher Judy Brandt will be remembered during a public memorial service… McKenna Massey is the new reporter for the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent. First Wing Family Theater presents The Elves and the Shoemaker at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church.
Aug. 12
The Deerfield Village Board approves the Lakestone Properties apartment site plans at Autumn Wood Parkway.
Aug. 19
The Deerfield School Board votes to make masking universal for students and staff regardless of vaccination status… Children enjoy playing in Deerfield’s splash pad to escape the summer heat.
Aug. 26
Deer-Grove EMS considers adding more employee hours to its 2022 budget to cover staffing needs… Dane County’s Breakfast on the Farm draws a crowd to Hinchley’s Dairy Farm… Public Health Madison & Dane County announces new mask requirements before school starts again… The Deerfield School District welcomes new staff… St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church hosts its Family Fun Festival at Fireman’s Park.
Sept. 9
Deerfield area’s population has grown 5.9% since 2010… Deerfield students return to school.
Sept. 16
A new Dane County mask order lets band members play inside together once again after starting the school year playing outside… Three architectural firms pitch village hall designs… The Deerfield School Board discusses adding esports as a high school sport… Deerfield schools will participate in a COVID-19 air monitoring study… Deerfield and Cambridge start a joint Fellowship of Christian Athletes group… Deerfield Lions ChiliFest will return after being cancelled in 2020… Deerfield Apple Festival will debut at Bittersweet Blessings Farm… Kaleb Regoli is BSA Troop 88's newest Eagle Scout.
Sept. 23
The Deerfield High School band marches in the Jefferson Gemutlichkeit parade, its first public performance outside of Deerfield since September 2019… Full-time Deerfield school district employees who are fully vaccinated can take COVID-19 leave if they have to quarantine… Deerfield resident Erika Nighingale opens her mobile coffee shop The Travel Mug.
Sept. 30
Deerfield is a stop on the American Solar Energy Society’s national tour… Deerfield Apple Festival hosts a large crowd… Deerfield Lions ChiliFest takes place at Fireman’s Park… The Deerfield Village Board approves a proposed pet boarding business.
Oct. 7
Dane County Board’s executive committee narrows down three maps that will be considered when the county redraws its lines… Deerfield highlights from the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment are presented to the school board on October 4… Public Health Madison & Dane County extends its COVID-19 mask mandate for another month… Deerfield High School celebrates Homecoming.
Oct. 14
Deerfield schools celebrate Fire Prevention Week… Max Alexander joins Deerfield’s WDEE Cable Access Station as the probationary station manager.
Oct. 21
Construction on Deerfield’s new village hall on West Nelson Street may begin around May of 2022… Deerfield schools will be getting an HVAC upgrade in the future… The Dane County Board of Supervisors votes to accept map “C” as the new county redistricting map… Freedom Stables in Deerfield partners with Wisconsin Light Hors Association to host a bar dance for members of the 105th Calvary Regiment… Deerfield Elementary School hosts Math Night.
Oct. 28
Deer-Grove EMS delays offering service agreements to the Cambridge and Marshall EMS until after it receives the results of the ongoing staffing study… A new Chinese-Peruvian restaurant opens in downtown Deerfield… Deerfield High School students host Community Day… Deerfield High School string brass musician Miles Petersen is named to the Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Orchestra… Deerfield Elementary School plants a new tree on school property thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks Trees for Threes program.
Nov. 4
Face masks will be optional for Deerfield athletes if the host team they are playing outside of the county has optional masking… Public Health Madison & Dane County extends its mask mandate through late November and it is then expected to sunset… Wayne the Wizard visits the Deerfield kindergarteners… Deerfield High School students prepare their first musical performance since before the pandemic… Deerfield High School students Jadyn Collar, Ella Perry and Wesley Christianson attend the United Against Hate conference… Deerfield holds its Great Pumpkin Hunt downtown.
Nov. 11
Forward Pharmacy will offer mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 at the Deerfield Community Center… The Dane County Traffic Commission asks residents to participate in a traffic survey… The Deerfield Food Pantry offers ways for people to give during the holiday season… The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW erects a new veterans memorial in London.
Nov. 18
The Deerfield Public Library board pushes the village to proceed with the library’s expansion… Deerfield High School presents Mamma Mia! as its fall musical… Deerfield students get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during Forward Pharmacy’s vaccine clinic… Deerfield schools host a Veterans Day drive-thru… Deerfield High School’s True ID hosts a Halloween Party for students.
Nov. 25
An accident involving a pick up and a grain truck shuts down State Highway 73 south of Deerfield… The Deerfield Community Center holds its annual Bingo Night… Grace Brattlie, Alma Mikkelson, Wesley Christianson, Laura Bush, Morgan Mack, Evelyn Mikkelson, Eric Staszak, Thomas Lees, Miles Petersen, Kaleb Regoli, Stephanie Siewert and Lindsay Moen are inducted to Deerfield’s National Honor Society… Deerfield won’t hold any community Christmas events this year… The Deerfield Community Center and food pantry suggest ways people can give during Christmastime.
Dec. 2
Deerfield schools will continue to require masks inside buildings in response to Dane County’s mask extension… Village board members say they’re open to working with the library to move the expansion process forward… Deerfield schools exceed expectations on their state report cards… Deerfield Elementary School holds a Play Day… The Deerfield Village Board recognizes the 102nd birthday of Hazel Keller… School Board President Lisa Sigurslid reconvenes the Citizens Advisory Committee.
Dec. 9
The Deerfield School Board reviews possible changes to the dress code and handbook based on student requests… The village of Deerfield approves a $1.49 billion general budget for the next year. The town of Deerfield adopts a 2022 general budget of about $698,000… Cub Scout Pack 88 holds its annual Citizenship Day event and honorably retires 50 American flags with the help of the fire department… Lakestone Properties breaks ground on the new Autumn Wood Apartments… School board member Katie Michel receives an InBusiness award for the magazine’s class of 2020 40 under 40
Dec. 16
The Dane County broadband will survey rural residents in March on their internet access… Deer-Grove EMS paramedics have a new 4-year contact… The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is underway.
Dec. 23
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a January meeting in Deerfield for the planned improvements to the U.S Highway 12-8 and County Highway W/Oak Park Road intersection… Dane County leads Wisconsin in its percentage of 5-11-year-olds who’ve had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine… The DOT releases a final draft of its long-range Connect 2050 plan… Public Health Madison & Dane County issues yet another mask mandate that extends into February.
Dec. 30
Deer-Grove EMS increases hourly pay for limited term employees in response to concerns over recruiting and retaining staff… The 2021 Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest winners are announced… Deerfield residents are encouraged to attend a community open house in January to learn more about the proposed new village hall.