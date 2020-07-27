A Deerfield man was arrested July 25 for injuring a passenger when he crashed his utility terrain vehicle in the town of Cottage Grove.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden responded to a call of a UTV crash on Hubred Lane in the town of Cottage Grove around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, a release said.
According to the release, a 24-year-old female passenger of the UTV, from Highland, Wisconsin, was transported to UW Hospital and admitted with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, Khamon G. Uphoff, age 25 of Deerfield, was arrested by the DNR for causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A second passenger, a 21-year-old Cottage Grove man, was not injured.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
