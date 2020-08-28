For the second time this summer, amid continued nationwide unrest over racial injustice and gun violence, protestors gathered this week in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge.
In June, about 100 protestors came to the park to voice their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
On Thursday night, Aug. 27, about 50 people carried signs, lit candles, listened to speakers and prayed at a half-hour-long vigil. They held up recent victims in words and prayers, including Anisa Scott, an 11-year-old black girl who died this month in Madison after being shot in the head by a stray bullet.
They said their thoughts were also with Jacob Blake, a black man from Kenosha who was shot earlier this week by police, sparking widespread protests in Kenosha and beyond. Blake is expected to live. And they held up three people who were shot, one fatally, in Kenosha this week amid the unrest there.
Protestors were welcomed to the Cambridge vigil by local teens Ada Gent and Sophia Seamon. The two have been active this year in anti-gun-violence demonstrations, including attending a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol in November 2019.
“The reason we are here today is that we stand for equality and justice, not only in our community but in the world,” Seamon said. “We hope that by being here and doing the things that we are doing… we can start to see change not only in our community but in our town, our state, our country, and then even our continent and throughout the world.”
In her introductory remarks, Gent spoke of Blake who “was shot seven times in the back as he was entering his car, and his kids were in the backseat watching the whole time. He is expected to live but will never walk again and his kids now have to live with that daily, that they had to see that.“
“We are also here in honor and remembrance of Anisa Scott, an 11-year-old girl who is not ever going to see her twelfth birthday, because this country has such as gun problem that high schoolers ended up with guns in their possession, and now she is never going to make it to middle school or make it to high school or see college,” Gent continued.
The Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler, pastor at Oakland-Cambridge-Presbyterian Church, was the main speaker at the Aug. 27 vigil.
Marrese-Wheeler also spoke at the November 2019 state Capitol rally and at the June Black Lives Matter protest in Cambridge.
Marrese-Wheeler said he is proud of young people like Gent and Seamon who are taking a stand against gun violence.
“Young people have stepped up where, as adults, we have failed. They’re leading the way not only on gun violence prevention, calling our elected officials to task and holding them accountable, but also showing us how we can live and work together,” Marrese-Wheeler said.
“We’re here because once again a black man was shot,” Marrese-Wheeler continued, noting the significance of the gatherings held this summer in the Cambridge park dedicated to veterans, that contains a large statue of a solider carrying a gun.
“More Americans have been shot and killed than soldiers have died in our wars throughout our history because we do not have the courage as a nation to address gun violence,” he said
Marrese-Wheeler urged those gathered to do more than come together in a park each time another incident occurs. He urged local residents, instead, to heed an intentional call to action.
“What changes do we participate in? There is much work to be done,” he said.
Marrese-Wheeler urged those gathered to call and send postcards to legislators.
“We need to hold our elected officials accountable, and we need to hold each other accountable,” Marrese-Wheeler concluded. “Change begins with us, within our community, here as well as out in the larger world.”
Event organizers additionally shared information on how to register to vote and said those who were not registered could stay for a few minutes after the protest for help getting that done electronically.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.