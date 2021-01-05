March 15: 4-H scholarshipsThe Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering more than $15,000 in scholarships to 4-H members in 2021. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. To be eligible, students must have been a 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical college for the 2021-22 year. Members should apply with a resume and cover letter to scholarships @wis4hfoundation.org.
May 1: John Lyle Memorial ScholarshipsDane County Extension awards grants annually to high school graduates and college students, funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The fund has awarded over $63,000 in scholarships in the last decade. Applications for this year’s award are due May 1 at 4:30 p.m. The scholarships reward students interested in agriculture or a related field, have a strong sense of service, maintain high grades and participate in 4-H or FFA. To apply, visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/. More information: Extension@countyofdane.com.
CAMBRIDGE
March 1: Fort HealthCare scholarshipsFort HealthCare is offering more than $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due Monday, March 1, 2021, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 6: PTOThe Deerfield Elementary School PTO will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6 virtually. Visit the school district’s social media page for access to the virtual meeting.
Jan. 23: “Fly Like a Girl” The Wisconsin chapters of Women in Aviation International is holding a free virtual screening of “Fly Like a Girl,” a documentary about women in aviation, on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. There will be a live question and answer session afterwards. Registration can be found on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.