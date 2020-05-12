The burning ban that had recently been in place in the Cambridge area has been lifted.
In a release, Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson said the burning ban that had covered the entire Cambridge fire district expired as of May 2.
The Village of Cambridge still does not allow opening burning, Johnson noted.
Johnson said property owners outside the village who wish to burn should call (608) 423-2014 at least one day ahead and leave a message with the following information:
• Name
• Address including cross street or road
• Phone number of the person tending the burn; the fire department requires someone to tend the burn till it is extinguished
• Date and time of the burn
• Approximate length of time the burn will take
• Size of the pile or area to be burned
Johnson noted in the release that the fire department “highly discourages burning at night.”
