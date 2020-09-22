STEIN
Buy Now

The long-awaited 2020 season opener for the Cambridge football team is finally here.

The Blue Jays travel to Pardeeville this Friday night to take on the Bulldogs in a 7 p.m. kickoff

Cambridge is coming off a 9-2 season which included a Capitol South Conference championship.

The Blue Jays are led by senior quarterback Ezra Stein (below), a first-team All-Capitol South selection in 2019.

Load comments