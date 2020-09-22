The long-awaited 2020 season opener for the Cambridge football team is finally here.
The Blue Jays travel to Pardeeville this Friday night to take on the Bulldogs in a 7 p.m. kickoff
Cambridge is coming off a 9-2 season which included a Capitol South Conference championship.
The Blue Jays are led by senior quarterback Ezra Stein (below), a first-team All-Capitol South selection in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.