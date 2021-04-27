Station referendum results affirmed in town of Lake Mills, no action in Oakland or Christiana

Local residents turned out on April 20 for annual meetings in the towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana, spurred by recent referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
Three of 5 area referendums to expand the fire and EMS station located on West Main Street in Cambridge failed on April 6, casting the proposed $6.5 million project in doubt. The referendums were in the villages of Rockdale and Cambridge and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills, that together provide area fire and EMS service via a longtime intergovernmental agreement.
Two of the failed referendums, in the village of Cambridge and town of Oakland, were advisory. But the third, in the town of Christiana, was binding.
If the project went forward, about 25 percent of the $6.5 million cost, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or $3.18 million, would be funded by Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.3 million would come from Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $227,500 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $162,500, from Rockdale.
At annual meetings on April 20, electors in area towns had the opportunity to take a binding vote on how to proceed. But a vote didn’t ultimately happen in the towns of Christiana and Oakland.
Town of Lake MillsIn the town of Lake Mills, electors voted 21-2 on April 20 to reaffirm their referendum results.
The town board went on to echo that at a subsequent meeting, unanimously voting to back the purchase of land on West Main Street onto which the station would expand, and to provide its portion of the cost of the construction that would roughly triple the station’s footprint, up to $317,000.
Town Board member Dave Schroeder, who represents the town of Lake Mills on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, called it “one of those projects that either you are going to pay me now or you are going to pay me a lot more later.”
He said the expansion is important to support fire and EMS members, that are a mix of full and part-time staff and volunteers.
“To be able to attract good people, they need to be happy and proud of where they work,” Schroeder said.
Town of ChristianaFollowing the failure of its binding referendum on April 6, the town of Christiana didn’t put an electors’ vote on the fire and EMS station on its April 20 annual meeting agenda. And while electors could have brought it up and demanded a vote, no one did and there was no related discussion at the sparsely attended meeting.
Town of OaklandOakland electors, meanwhile, packed their annual meeting at the town garage on April 20, with about 60 people in attendance.
“In the two and a half years I’ve been here this is the most people I’ve seen at a town meeting,” Town Clerk/Treasurer Chris Astrella said.
Attendees asked a handful of questions, mostly focusing on next steps.
Town officials responded that the station will be the main agenda topic at a meeting of the fire and EMS commission at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the Oakland Town Hall.
The Oakland town board had said in a release the week before the annual meeting that the fire and EMS station would appear neither on the annual electors’ meeting agenda nor on the town board meeting immediately afterward, due to the failed referendum, although town residents could have demanded during the meeting that they be added and a vote be taken.
“We are honoring what happened in the referendum and are not putting the issue before you,” town board member Ted Vratny said. He said the town board was waiting to “see what the fire commission does,” before taking further action.
