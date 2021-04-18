HUSTISFORD — The Jefferson Blue Devils opened the 2021 season with a pair of wins in the Hustisford Tournament played over the weekend at Hustisford Firemen’s Park.
In Saturday’s game, Heath Renz homered and drove in five runs in his Blue Devils debut leading the team to a 10-5 victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers. The former UW-Whitewater standout belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning, turning a slim lead into a 5-0 Jefferson advantage.
Renz added a two-run single in the Blue Devils’ five-run sixth.
Ike Roth earned the pitching win as the veteran right-hander struck out five while scattering four hits and didn’t walk a batter in four innings. Aldair Ramirez picked up the save.
Renz, Evan Anfang and Roby Schlesner each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
A three-run fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie as Jefferson got by Monches 5-2 Sunday. Schlesner singled in the go-ahead run while Christian Ott added a two-run single, part of a 3-for-4, 3-RBI day.
Schlesner and his brother, Thomas, all had three hits to pace the Blue Devils’ 10-hit attack.
Pat Cottrell pitched five innings in relief to earn the win. The righty allowed just two hits while striking out three.
The Blue Devils (2-0) return to Hustisford next Saturday to play the hosts in a 1 p.m. start.
JEFFERSON 10, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Blue Devils 200 035 — 10 10 1
Pioneers 000 005 — 5 5 0
Leading Hitters: (JEF) - Anfang 2x3, R. Schlesner 2x3, Renz 2x4; (JC) - Knuteson 2x4, Reichert 2x3.
2B — (JEF) Anfang, R. Schlesner. HR — (JEF) Renz.
W — Roth. L — Braunschweig. S — Ramirez.
JEFFERSON 5, MONCHES 2
Blue Devils 100 030 0 — 5 10 1
Irish 010 010 0 — 2 5 2
Leading Hitters: (JEF) - R. Schlsener 3x4, Ott 3x4, T. Schlesner 3x3.
2B — (JEF) Ott, T. Schlesner.
W — Cottrell. L — Pudge.
