CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to COVID-19, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday June 19
Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup
Mixed green salad
Dressing
Saltine crackers
Pears
Pumpkin bar
MO — Tomato soup
NCS — Orange
Tuesday June 23
Pork loin in gravy
Mashed potatoes
Garden blend vegetables
WW bread/butter
Mandarin oranges
Frosted marble cake
MO — Multigrain burger
NCS — Pineapple
Friday June 26
Cheese tortellini bake
Bread stick/butter
Spinach
Mandarin oranges
Blueberry crisp
MO — Cheese tortellini in marinara
NCS — SF Jell-o
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Due to the coronavirus, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
